Police appeal after three expensive mountain bikes were stolen in Leamington burglary

Police in Leamington are appealing for information which can help their investigation into a burglary in which three expensive mountain bikes were stolen.

On their Facebook page, Leamington Police have said: “If you know anything about the bikes, anyone has offered them for sale, or you can help with our ongoing investigation, please contact us quoting incident 226 of 26 February.”