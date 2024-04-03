Police appeal after three expensive mountain bikes were stolen in Leamington burglary
Police in Leamington are appealing for information which can help their investigation into a burglary in which three expensive mountain bikes were stolen.
The incident took place in Leam Terrace in Monday February 26.
The three bicycles stolen were a dark grey and teal Orbea Wild 2023 (serial number 01191186857), a pale white Vitus Sentier VRW (serial number AJ11210378) and a Giant Talon 2 Knight Shield (serial number K9GK25952).
On their Facebook page, Leamington Police have said: “If you know anything about the bikes, anyone has offered them for sale, or you can help with our ongoing investigation, please contact us quoting incident 226 of 26 February.”