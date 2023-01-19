POLICE APPEAL: Do you know these males who may have information about Rugby robbery?

Police are appealing for help in tracing these three individuals (pictured) who could help with information about a robbery that took place in Rugby.
The incident happened in Currys at Junction One Retail Park when a group of around seven males entered the electrical store.
They are reported to have threatened staff before taking a number of items - including a Samsung phone and Samsung watches.
Contact the force or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 274 of September 28.