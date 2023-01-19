Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

POLICE APPEAL: Do you know these males who may have information about Rugby robbery?

Store staff threatened before items taken

By Lucie Green
2 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:23pm
Can you help identify these people?
Can you help identify these people?

Police are appealing for help in tracing these three individuals (pictured) who could help with information about a robbery that took place in Rugby.

The incident happened in Currys at Junction One Retail Park when a group of around seven males entered the electrical store.

They are reported to have threatened staff before taking a number of items - including a Samsung phone and Samsung watches.

Contact the force or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 274 of September 28.