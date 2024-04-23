Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help after a spate of car crimes in Brownsover.

Rugby’s Serious Organised Acquisitive Crime team are investigating offences from last Thursday (April 18).

They are requesting for submission of CCTV/video doorbell footage of any suspicious activity between midnight and 3am.

A police spokesman said: “Any footage submitted will be assessed by our team and used to catch the offenders responsible.

"The suspect is identified as a male, dressed in a tracksuit wearing gloves and dark coloured trainers. Also wearing a face mask with his hood up.”

Areas of interest: Hawlands, Crowthorns, Buttermere, Kirkstone, Ravenglass, Steveley Way, Grendon Drive, Pickard Close, Rothley Drive, Ilmer Close, Whetstone Drive, Charwelton Drive, Culworth Close, Calvert Close, Kirkby Close, Eydon Close, Finmere, Belgrave Drive, Helmdon Close, Birstall Drive, Bow Fell, Hayes Close, Elter Close, Helvellyn Way and Hawkeshead.