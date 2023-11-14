Stuart Jacklow, 33, is wanted in Preston for a section 18 assault in the Deepdale area which happened on Friday, October 27

Police are appealing for help in finding this man who has links to Rugby.

Stuart Jacklow, 33, is wanted in Preston for a section 18 assault in the Deepdale area which happened on Friday, October 27.

Jacklow is 6ft 2, of heavy build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He’s originally from Croydon in South London.

Do not to approach Jacklow but report any sightings to the police.