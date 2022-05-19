Police appeal for information after indecent exposure in Warwickshire

Police are appealing for information after a report of indecent exposure in Lapworth.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 3.50pm on Saturday (May 14), a male was reported to have been seen performing a lewd act by the junction of Catesby Lane and Lapworth Street.

"He is described as being white, around 5’10” to 6’ in height, aged between 30-40 and of a large build. He was believed to have been wearing shorts and a polo shirt.

"The man then left in the direction of Catesby Lane.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, they can call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 259 of 14 May 2022.