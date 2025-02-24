Police appeal for information on serious assault in Leamington town centre last year

Police are appealing for information on a serious assault in Leamington town centre last year.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on Tuesday December 10, 2024, in the Parade and Livery Street area, when a man in his 40s suffered serious injuries.

Today (February 24), more than two months after the attack, Warwickshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses.

If anyone saw anything or has any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, they should call 101 or go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting incident 368 of December 10.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

