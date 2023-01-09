Police appeal for information to identify man who sexually assaulted girl in Warwickshire

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, with mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage from the area

Police are appealing for information to identify a man who sexually assaulted a girl in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Police received a report at about 3.50am today (Monday) from paramedics who were treating a 17-year-old girl in High Street, Nuneaton when she disclosed she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim reported being approached in Fife Street Park, Nuneaton, near to the Mount Street entrance, where the attack took place. The incident is believed to have happened at around 2-2.30am.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, with mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, or with information that could help with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Owen Fell from Nuneaton CID said: “This incident is deeply concerning and we understand the concern it will cause in the local area. There is currently a large police presence in the area and I would urge anyone with information to speak to one of our officers or get in touch.

“This has been deeply traumatising for the victim and we are ensuring she gets the support she needs.”