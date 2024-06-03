Police appeal for witnesses after Audi driver left scene of collision near Ansty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after an Audi driver left the scene of a collision near Ansty.

The incident took at 6.03pm on Tuesday, May 14, when an Audi Q2 collided with a white Peugeot at the traffic lights connecting Hinckley Road with the Ansty interchange.

It was reported that the driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene.

Nobody was injured in the collision.

