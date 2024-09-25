Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a Rugby road traffic collision.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance after the collision on the Straight Mile at 5.30pm on Thursday, September 12.

The accident happened at the junction with the Blue Boar flyover.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses that may be able to provide further information.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage in this location at this time, call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, quoting incident number 279 of September 12 2024.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org