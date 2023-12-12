Register
Police appeal for witnesses after house burgled in Rugby

A house in Church Walk was targeted
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Dec 2023, 08:42 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house in Rugby was burgled.

The incident took place in Bilton Road on Friday (December 8) between 6pm and 7.30pm.

A house near the junction with Church Walk was targeted after thieves gained entry through a smashed window.

If you have seen anything, or if you have any dashcam or camera footage, get in contact with the police citing incident 429 of December 8. Report it online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or telephone 101.