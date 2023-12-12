Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place in Bilton Road on Friday (December 8) between 6pm and 7.30pm.

A house near the junction with Church Walk was targeted after thieves gained entry through a smashed window.

If you have seen anything, or if you have any dashcam or camera footage, get in contact with the police citing incident 429 of December 8. Report it online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or telephone 101.