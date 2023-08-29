A motorbike is understood to have collided with a stationary Vauxhall car where the road meets Hollowell Way

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s died in a fatal road traffic collision in Brownsover on Friday (August 25).

They want to hear from anyone walking or driving along Boughton Road at around 6.20pm.

A motorbike is understood to have collided with a stationary Vauxhall car where the road meets Hollowell Way.

The accident was on Friday night.

Officers attended along with the ambulance service, but the motorcylist was declared deceased.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time. A post-mortem is set to take place in due course.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and we're keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision, has footage of it, or can help with our enquiries.