Police appeal for witnesses after man is arrested following reported rape in Southam
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Warwickshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a reported rape of a female in Southam last week.
The incident took place along the Daventry Road on the Junction with the Southam bypass on the evening of Tuesday July 9.
Gurmal Singh, 28, of Arden Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, was arrested in connection with the incident and has subsequently been charged with sexual activity with a child, two counts of rape and assault.
Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in that area between 6pm and 8pm is asked call 101 or visit Report | Warwickshire Police citing incident 10 of 16/07/2024.