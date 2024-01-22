Police appeal for witnesses after man robbed at knifepoint in Bedworth
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint in Bedworth.
It took place in Newtown Road at 11pm on Sunday, January 14.
A man said he was robbed while walking underneath the A444 bridge.
The victim was allegedly called over by a woman in distress. When he approached, three other males in balaclavas allegedly emerged and the female fled.
One of the males then reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, before taking items from his pockets.
A spokesman said: “The three males then reportedly ran off.”
If you saw anything that could help with our investigation, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage, get in contact with us citing Incident 13 of January 14: online at warwickshire.police.uk/report by calling 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.