Police appeal for witnesses after man robbed at knifepoint in Bedworth

“One of the males then reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim”

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint in Bedworth.

It took place in Newtown Road at 11pm on Sunday, January 14.

A man said he was robbed while walking underneath the A444 bridge.

Did you see the incident in Bedworth?

The victim was allegedly called over by a woman in distress. When he approached, three other males in balaclavas allegedly emerged and the female fled.

One of the males then reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, before taking items from his pockets.

A spokesman said: “The three males then reportedly ran off.”

