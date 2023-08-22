Police appeal for witnesses after man threatened friends with knife in Rugby

“It’s one more knife off the streets”

A man threatened a group of friends with a knife after he tried to offer them cocaine in Rugby town centre.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place in Railway Terrace at 1.30am on Monday morning.

Corey Headland told the Advertiser: “We were approached by a male in his mid 20s. He started talking to us then he touched my friends’ faces and arm.

Corey Headland found the knife and handed it to the police.

"He then said he had cocaine on him and asked if we would do a line. When we refused he pulled a knife out and waved it in front of us, then he hid it in his waistband.”

The man got rid of the knife in Railway Terrace after he saw a police car.

Corey added: “He walked off and we lost sight of him when he walked up King Edward Road so we went and found the knife and my friend rang the police about the situation. They arrived about 15 minutes later and took the knife.”

The man is described as a mixed race male in his 20s, hair worn in a bun, with tattoos on his arms.

Corey added: “I wasn’t scared. I just see it as one less knife on the streets.”

Witnesses or anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to telephone Rugby Police on (01788) 541111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.