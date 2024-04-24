Police appeal for witnesses after spate of burglaries in Cawston
Police are appealing for help after a number of burglaries in Cawston at the weekend.
Rugby Police want people to submit CCTV or video doorbell footage of any suspicious activity on April 20, between 1.20am and 4.30am.
A police spokesman said: “We are investigating several incidents of burglary in the area.
“Any footage submitted will be assessed by our team and used to catch the offenders responsible.”
Areas of interest: Gold Avenue, Calvestone Road, Turchil Road, Blyth Close, Planter Close, Clement Way, Brudenell Close, Alicia Close, Creswell Place, Whitefriars Drive, Oatland Drive, Armour Court, Great Orme Close, Berrybanks, Lawford Lane, Bilton Lane, Mulberry Road and areas surrounding these roads.
Submit footage by visiting https://warwickshire.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/rugbycawston200424?
