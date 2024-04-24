Police appeal for witnesses after spate of burglaries in Cawston

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 11:51 BST
Police are appealing for help after a number of burglaries in Cawston at the weekend.

Rugby Police want people to submit CCTV or video doorbell footage of any suspicious activity on April 20, between 1.20am and 4.30am.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating several incidents of burglary in the area.

Police appeal for witnesses after burglaries in Cawston. Picture: Google Street View.Police appeal for witnesses after burglaries in Cawston. Picture: Google Street View.
“Any footage submitted will be assessed by our team and used to catch the offenders responsible.”

Areas of interest: Gold Avenue, Calvestone Road, Turchil Road, Blyth Close, Planter Close, Clement Way, Brudenell Close, Alicia Close, Creswell Place, Whitefriars Drive, Oatland Drive, Armour Court, Great Orme Close, Berrybanks, Lawford Lane, Bilton Lane, Mulberry Road and areas surrounding these roads.

Submit footage by visiting https://warwickshire.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/rugbycawston200424?

Have you got a story for the Rugby Advertiser and Warwickshire World? Please tell us about it by emailing [email protected]