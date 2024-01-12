Register
Police appeal for witnesses after three men steal cash in distraction burglary

“Three men reportedly cleaned the guttering on a house before charging an excessive amount”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Jan 2024, 17:52 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 17:53 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a distraction burglary in Rugby earlier this week.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, 10 January, in Rugby's Bakehouse Lane.

Three men reportedly cleaned the guttering on a house before charging an excessive amount. During discussions cash was allegedly stolen from the home.

Did you see the incident?Did you see the incident?
They may have been driving in a dark-coloured Volvo which turned on to Victoria Street. That would have been between about 2.15pm to 2.30pm.

Did you see this car? Did your home CCTV/doorbell cam capture it?

Call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing incident 170 of 10 January.

If anyone had a similar experience, police would like to hear from you.