Police appeal for witnesses after three men steal cash in distraction burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a distraction burglary in Rugby earlier this week.
The incident happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, 10 January, in Rugby's Bakehouse Lane.
Three men reportedly cleaned the guttering on a house before charging an excessive amount. During discussions cash was allegedly stolen from the home.
They may have been driving in a dark-coloured Volvo which turned on to Victoria Street. That would have been between about 2.15pm to 2.30pm.
Did you see this car? Did your home CCTV/doorbell cam capture it?
Call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing incident 170 of 10 January.
If anyone had a similar experience, police would like to hear from you.