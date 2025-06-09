Police appeal for witnesses to M40 collision near Banbury in which occupants of a car escaped on foot
The accident happened early on Saturday morning.
Thames Valley Police have asked for witnesses to come forward, with dash-cam footage if possible.
In an appeal this weekend they said: “Were you travelling on the M40 at about 6am (on Saturday) morning? If you were then you might be able to help us investigate a collision.
“A grey-coloured Audi, a Range Rover and a lorry were involved in the collision on the southbound carriageway of the M40 between junction 11 and junction 10 at around 6am on Saturday, June 7. The occupants of the Audi failed to stop after the collision and fled the scene on foot. We have made four arrests.
“Do you have footage or did you see the collision, what happened after the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision? Call 101 or leave details via our website, quoting investigation reference 43250280884."