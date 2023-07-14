Police appeal for witnesses to road rage incident involving BMW driver which took place in Warwick

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident which took place in Warwick.
The incident took place on the A425 Banbury Road just before the Greys Mallory roundabout for the A452 Warwick Bypass and Europa Way at about 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday July 13).
A white Lexus collided with a white BMW 1 Series.
The driver of the BMW is reported to have got out the car and started kicking the Lexus causing damage to a door.
Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident can contact www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting crime reference 23/29774/23.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.