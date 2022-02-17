Police appeal over escaped prisoner with Bedworth links

Steven Anthony White left the open prison yesterday, Wednesday, February 16 and police say he has connections to Bedworth, Coventry and Southampton.

Warwickshire Police have shared an appeal from Derbyshire colleagues about a convicted burglar who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.

The 37-year-old was convicted at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington in 2020.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build, with tattoos on his right arm and chest.