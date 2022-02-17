Police appeal over escaped prisoner with Bedworth links

Warwickshire Police have shared an appeal from Derbyshire colleagues about a convicted burglar who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.
Steven Anthony White left the open prison yesterday, Wednesday, February 16 and police say he has connections to Bedworth, Coventry and Southampton.
The 37-year-old was convicted at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington in 2020.
He is described as 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build, with tattoos on his right arm and chest.
Anyone who has any information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 560-160222. On Facebook, send a private message to faceboo.com/DerbyshireConstabulary; on Twitter send a direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact; on the web, complete the online contact form: www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/; call the Derbyshire force on 101; call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.