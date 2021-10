Sibusiso Nkosi is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court.

Police are appealing to the public to help find a man wanted in Leamington.

Sibusiso Nkosi is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court.

Nkosi, 34, was originally charged with sexual assault.

Anyone who sees Nkosi or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101.