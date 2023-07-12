Register
Police appealing for information after man exposes himself to woman at Bedworth Railway Station

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST

Police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a 24-year-old woman at Bedworth Railway Station.

At around 8.45am on Monday June 5, a the woman was waiting for her train when she noticed a man staring at her from the opposite platform.

British Transport Police said: "When her train arrived she boarded and took a seat and saw the man was still staring at her from the platform and was exposing himself at her.

"If you recognise this man or have any information about the incident please contact officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300064458."