Police appealing for witnesses after motorcyclist dies near Southam

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died after falling from his bike near Southam.

As we reported last night and again this morning, emergency serviced were called at around 8.50pm on Monday June 30 to a report of a collision involving a motorbike on the A423 between Southam and Ladbroke.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service had received reports the man had fallen from his motorbike.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance also attended the incident and Warwickshire Police had also put a road closure in place

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene.

Warwickshire Police said his next of kin has been informed.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward – particularly anyone with any dashcam footage in this area.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 416 of June 30.

Information can also be given to Warwickshire Police by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/