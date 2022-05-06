Police are appealing for help in identifying two people following an incident near Southam and Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for help in identifying two people following an incident in Ladbroke.

Two men and a woman are reported to have been involved in an altercation near the HS2 site on Radbourne Lane between 2.30am and 3am on Wednesday morning (May 4).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the altercation, the woman is understood to have been driven to the A452 Europa Way in Leamington where she was reportedly dropped off.

A 48-year-old man from Leamington arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and possessing an offensive weapon has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A baton was seized following his arrest.

Detective Sergeant Pete Sherwood said: “An investigation has begun and we are particularly keen to identify and speak to the man and woman involved in the altercation.

“We understand the woman was driven to Leamington from Ladbroke and we’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the woman being picked up or dropped off from either of those locations.

“If you were walking or driving in Radbourne Lane or on the A452 near the roundabout close to the BMW garage at the time and have any information or dashcam footage that can help our ongoing enquiries, please get in touch.

“Equally if you believe yourself to be the man or woman in question, please come forward and contact us.”