Police are appealing for help to find this Nuneaton man - call 999 if you see him

Keiran Ballard is wanted on prison recall having breached the conditions of his licence.

Police are appealing for help to find this Nuneaton man.

The 32-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8 tall and has Celtic Band tattoos on his arms.

He is known to frequent pubs in Atherstone and has connections in the Stockingford area of Nuneaton.

"If you see Ballard do not approach him but call 999 immediately," said Warwickshire Police.

"Anyone who thinks they have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101.