Police are appealing for witnesses after pedestrian suffered head injuries in Rugby collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered head injuries in a Rugby collision.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in Murray Road close to Craven Road around 2.20pm on Tuesday (January 9) and involved a blue Peugeot 308 and a pedestrian.

Did you see the collision?

The pedestrian - a man in his 50s - suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

If you were driving along the road and have footage of the incident, the police would like to hear from you.

Contact the force quoting incident number 174 of 9 January.