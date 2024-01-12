Police are appealing for witnesses after pedestrian suffered head injuries in Rugby collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered head injuries in a Rugby collision.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
It happened in Murray Road close to Craven Road around 2.20pm on Tuesday (January 9) and involved a blue Peugeot 308 and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian - a man in his 50s - suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
If you were driving along the road and have footage of the incident, the police would like to hear from you.
Contact the force quoting incident number 174 of 9 January.
