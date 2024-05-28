Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Warwickshire woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for more than three days.

Elizabeth Jones, better known as Liz, has been missing from her home in Salford Priors since the morning of Friday May 24.

She is described as 5ft 9in tall with brown hair.

Officers believe she may be travelling in a black Honda Civic vehicle registration ending in RYY.

Liz Jones. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 999.