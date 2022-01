Police are hunting a man who damaged a number of parked cars in the early hours of Monday morning (Dec 3) in Cubbington.

The man was spotted at about 6.35am ​causing a disturbance in Ledbrook Road, Cubbington, heading in the direction of Stonehouse Close.

Police believe he damaged five parked cars in Ledbrook Road and Stonehouse Close. Some of the residents said wing mirrors had been vandalised.