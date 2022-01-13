Tobias Graham (left) and Ross Lloyd (right)

Police are looking for these two men who both have links to Rugby.

Officers said that Tobias Graham, 30, is believed to have information which could assist drug offence enquiries.

Graham is known to frequent Rugby, Wolverhampton and Telford.

Ross Lloyd

Anyone who has information or knows of his whereabouts, should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 166 of 10 December 2021.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Police are also looking for Ross Lloyd, who is currently wanted by police on prison recall.

The 27-year-old is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall with short brown hair.

Tobias Graham

He has links to Rugby, Leicestershire and Coventry.