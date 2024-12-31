Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are looking for this man (pictured) in connection to a burglary in Rugby.

Jimmy Connors, 25, from Luton, has links to Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Essex.

Warwickshire Police said: "He is described as 5ft 8in of a slim build, blue eyes, light brown hair, and an Irish accent.

"If you see Connors, call 999 as soon as possible.

"If you know where Connors is or can help us locate him, you can make a report through our online web portal, https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The investigating officer is DC 1214 Stather."