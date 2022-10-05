Police are looking for this man in connection with a rape in Leamington as he may have information that could help

At around 3.30am on October 2, a rape reportedly took place in Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens.

The man was in the area at the time and he may have information that will assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call police on 101, citing incident number: 165 – 04/10/2022

Police urgently wish to speak with this man (pictured) as they believe he may have information relating to a report of rape in Leamington over the weekend. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Detective Constable Stone-Fewings of Leamington CID said: “This was a horrifying attack and residents will naturally be shocked.

“I can tell you that we are doing everything we can to ensure the victim is supported and that the person responsible is brought to justice.

“We have also been conducting patrols in the area to reassure residents.