Police are looking for this man in connection with a rape in Leamington as he may have information that could help
Police urgently wish to speak with the man pictured as they believe he may have information relating to a report of rape in Leamington over the weekend.
At around 3.30am on October 2, a rape reportedly took place in Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens.
The man was in the area at the time and he may have information that will assist officers with their enquiries.
Anyone who knows the man is asked to call police on 101, citing incident number: 165 – 04/10/2022
Detective Constable Stone-Fewings of Leamington CID said: “This was a horrifying attack and residents will naturally be shocked.
“I can tell you that we are doing everything we can to ensure the victim is supported and that the person responsible is brought to justice.
“We have also been conducting patrols in the area to reassure residents.
“Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you know the man in this picture. He may well have information that is vital to our enquiries.”