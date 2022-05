Warwickshire Police is appealing for help to locate 32-year-old Daniel Spense.

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault in Rugby.

Daniel Spense. 32, is described as around 6ft with shaved hair.

Warwickshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to him as he may have information about an assault which took place in Rugby on 24 April 2022.