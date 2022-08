Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault in Warwick.

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officer said Callum Rogers, 27, has links to Birmingham and Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said: "We are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Birmingham man in connection with an assault in Warwick.