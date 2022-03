The public are being asked to help Warwickshire Police track down 35-year-old Dean Masters.

The public are being asked to help Warwickshire Police track down 35-year-old Dean Masters.

They want to speak to him as they believe he may have information about an assault in Coleshill on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean is white, around 6ft, of a medium build.

He is thought to have links to Coleshill, Water Orton, Hurley, Atherstone and Coventry.