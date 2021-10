Officers believe Trenton Sleem, 18, may have information about offences of assault, wounding without intent and malicious communications.

Police are looking for this man who has connections to Rugby.

A police spokesperson said: "Sleem is described as white, 5ft 6 and of slim build. He is known to frequent Birmingham and Rugby.