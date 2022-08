Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Crowther

Police are looking for this man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Alan Crowther has connections to Southam.

"We'd like to locate the 32-year-old who's wanted on recall to prison having breached the conditions of his licence," said Warwickshire Police.