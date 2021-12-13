Police are looking for this man with a distinctive neck tattoo in connection with a violent attack - he has links to Rugby

Police are looking for this man in connection with a violent attack.
Carl Swinburne, 40, from Coventry, is described as white, about 6ft tall and has a distinctive neck tattoo. He has known links to Coventry, Nuneaton and Rugby.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak with him in connection with a violent incident that took place on November 18 in Hatton.
"Anyone who has seen him or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 175 of 19 November 2021.
"Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."