Police are looking for this Rugby man who is wanted for recall to prison
Police are looking for this Rugby man who is wanted for recall to prison.
Officers said Terance Hannifin, aged 34, has breached his license conditions.
Warwickshire Police said: "Hannifin is described as being 5ft 6in tall and of a large build.
"If you see Hannifin, contact the police immediately.
"If you know where Hannifin is or could be, contact us using the following methods:
- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
"The officer in charge is PS 2088 Walker."