Police are looking for this Rugby man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Officers said Terance Hannifin, aged 34, has breached his license conditions.

Warwickshire Police said: "Hannifin is described as being 5ft 6in tall and of a large build.

"If you see Hannifin, contact the police immediately.

Terance Hannifin, 34 of Rugby, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.

"If you know where Hannifin is or could be, contact us using the following methods:

Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org