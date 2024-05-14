Police are looking for this Rugby man who is wanted for recall to prison

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2024, 11:38 BST
Police are looking for this Rugby man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Officers said Terance Hannifin, aged 34, has breached his license conditions.

Warwickshire Police said: "Hannifin is described as being 5ft 6in tall and of a large build.

"If you see Hannifin, contact the police immediately.

Terance Hannifin, 34 of Rugby, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.Terance Hannifin, 34 of Rugby, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.
"If you know where Hannifin is or could be, contact us using the following methods:

"The officer in charge is PS 2088 Walker."