Police are appealing for help to locate this wanted Rugby man Jordan Hope.

The 23-year-old is wanted in connection with breaching a court order and aggravated burglary.

Hope is described as around 5ft 8" tall, of slight build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has links to Rugby and the surrounding areas.

Anyone who sees Hope or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 49 of 12 November.