Police are looking for this wanted man who has links to Rugby – call 999 if you see him

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:22 BST
Police are looking for this wanted man (pictured), who has links to Rugby.

Craig Edge, 32 who also has links to Nuneaton, is wanted on prison recall after breaching his licence conditions.

Most Popular

Warwickshire Police said: "Edge is a white male, 5ft 8in in height and with a slim build.

"If you see Edge, contact 999 as soon as possible.

"If you know where he is or can help us locate him, you can make a report on our website, on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

"The investigating officer is PC 2058 Tarry."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice