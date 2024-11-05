Police are looking for this wanted man who has links to Rugby – call 999 if you see him
Police are looking for this wanted man (pictured), who has links to Rugby.
Craig Edge, 32 who also has links to Nuneaton, is wanted on prison recall after breaching his licence conditions.
Warwickshire Police said: "Edge is a white male, 5ft 8in in height and with a slim build.
"If you see Edge, contact 999 as soon as possible.
"If you know where he is or can help us locate him, you can make a report on our website, on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.
"The investigating officer is PC 2058 Tarry."