Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Police are searching for this wanted man who has connections to the Rugby area - have you seen him?

Anyone who sees Evans is asked to call 999.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST

Police are searching for a wanted man who has connections to the Rugby area.

Officers are appealing for help to locate 33-year-old Karl Evans, who is wanted on court warrant.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Most Popular
Karl Evans. Photo supplied by Warwickshire PoliceKarl Evans. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Karl Evans. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Evans wears glasses and has a distinguishing tattoo on his right arm which says “RIP LIAM”.

He has links to Rugby, Long Lawford, New Bilton and Daventry.

Anyone who sees Evans is asked to call 999 or if you know where he might be please call 101 quoting case reference number 23/10135/23.