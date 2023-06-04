Police are searching for this wanted man who has connections to the Rugby area - have you seen him?

Anyone who sees Evans is asked to call 999.

Police are searching for a wanted man who has connections to the Rugby area.

Officers are appealing for help to locate 33-year-old Karl Evans, who is wanted on court warrant.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Karl Evans. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Evans wears glasses and has a distinguishing tattoo on his right arm which says “RIP LIAM”.

He has links to Rugby, Long Lawford, New Bilton and Daventry.