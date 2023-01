He is wanted on recall to prison

Police are searching for wanted man James Cross who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 66-year-old is described as white, bald, of medium build, and wears glasses.

Advertisement

Although he is from the Reading area, he has links with the Leamington and Nuneaton areas and Warwickshire Police believe he could be staying in a tent along canal paths.

James Cross. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Advertisement