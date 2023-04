He is wanted on recall to prison

Police are searching for wanted man Alec Hannah who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 34-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with a shaved head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is believed to have links to Leamington, Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield.

Police are searching for Alec Hannah. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police