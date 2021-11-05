Police are still looking for this man with Leamington and Warwick links who is wanted for allegedly breaching a restraining order

Police are still looking for this man who is wanted for allegedly breaching a restraining order.

Kevin Daniel, 28, of no fixed abode, but formerly of Warwick and Leamington, is described as black, 5ft 6in tall and of slight build.

He speaks with a London accent.

Daniel has links to Leamington and Dagenham.

Police said that anyone who sees Daniel should call 999 immediately. Anyone with any other information can call 101.