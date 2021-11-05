Police are still looking for this man with Leamington and Warwick links who is wanted for allegedly breaching a restraining order

Police are still looking for this man who is wanted for allegedly breaching a restraining order.
Kevin Daniel, 28, of no fixed abode, but formerly of Warwick and Leamington, is described as black, 5ft 6in tall and of slight build.
He speaks with a London accent.
Daniel has links to Leamington and Dagenham.
Police said that anyone who sees Daniel should call 999 immediately. Anyone with any other information can call 101.
Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.