Police arrest 28-year-old Leamington man in connection with series of stalking incidents

Published 19th Oct 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 11:29 BST
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Leamington in connection with a series of stalking incidents.

An appeal was launched by Warwickshire Police to locate the man, from Whitnash.

Two men reported to have been harbouring and assisting him were also arrested.

Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.

