Officers from Warwickshire Police's Operation Patrol Unit (OPU) have arrested a dangerous driver after a chase through Warwick, Leek Wootton and Kenilworth.

The driver of the silver VW Gold, who had failed to stop on Millers Road Warwick, also had no Insurance and was driving with a revoked driving licence.

The driver crashed the vehicle and got out near the HS2 Compound in Coventry Road before officers chased him down on foot and arrested him.