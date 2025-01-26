Police arrest 'dangerous' driver in Hatton who is alleged cannabis user and painkiller addict
The 22-year-old man was one of 109 people involved in incidents in Warwickshire last year where officers found evidence they posed a danger to other road users.
Where police find such evidence, they present it to the DVLA who can then revoke an offenders driving licence.
This is part of Operation Revoke.
Sgt Dave Ruddy from OPU Warwickshire said: “This is about making our roads safer.
"If we find strong evidence that someone poses a risk to other road users through their own actions or a medical condition, then we can seek to have their licence revoked.
“It’s especially useful when we identify someone who regularly misuses drugs – including cannabis – or is alcohol dependent.
“Many of the people using our roads to commit serious crime – such as drug dealing – have substance abuse issues that mean we can apply to have their driving licence revoked.
"So, as well as making our roads safer it’s making them much more difficult for criminals to use.”