Police arrest driver and passenger of stolen car after pursuit in Leamington
The driver tried to make off on foot but was detained nearby.
Police have arrested the driver and passenger of a stolen car in the Leamington and Warwick area today.
Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit received reports of the car, a green Vauxhall Corsa, in the Leamington and Warwick area.
After a pursuit the driver tried to run but was detained nearby.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested and the vehicle was recovered.