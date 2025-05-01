Police arrest man after stabbing in Cawston
The incident happened in Arnold Drive at 12pm and the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “When we arrived, we found a man had received suspected stab wounds. He is now in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Shortly after, we arrested a man in his 20s and he remains in custody.
"Though we believe there is no risk the wider public, we’ll keep a strong presence in the area in the coming days to make sure residents feel safe.
“Please come and talk to one of our officers if you have concerns.”
Did you see anything? Telephone 101 giving incident number 159 of May 1.