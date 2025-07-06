Police arrest Rugby couple and discover class A and B drugs along with 155 cannabis plants
Officers from the Patrol and Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) stopped a vehicle heading into Rugby town centre.
With the help of their Specials and after a positive drugs search, a man and woman were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.
To make matters worse for the driver, he didn’t have insurance, so his car was swiftly removed from the road.
It transpired the driver was already wanted by police in Northern Ireland for drug supply offences and had been dodging Immigration Compliance & Enforcement (ICE) for two years.
Searches at two further addresses uncovered more class A and B drugs, along with a rather ambitious residential cannabis grow housing 155 plants.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Thanks to the tireless work of our Serious and Organised Crime (SOC) Team, the man was charged with seven offences.
