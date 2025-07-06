Police arrest Rugby couple and discover class A and B drugs along with 155 cannabis plants

Police arrested a Rugby couple last week and discovered class A and B drugs along with a residential cannabis grow of 155 plants.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Patrol and Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) stopped a vehicle heading into Rugby town centre.

With the help of their Specials and after a positive drugs search, a man and woman were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make matters worse for the driver, he didn’t have insurance, so his car was swiftly removed from the road.

The drugs haul discovered by police.

It transpired the driver was already wanted by police in Northern Ireland for drug supply offences and had been dodging Immigration Compliance & Enforcement (ICE) for two years.

Searches at two further addresses uncovered more class A and B drugs, along with a rather ambitious residential cannabis grow housing 155 plants.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Thanks to the tireless work of our Serious and Organised Crime (SOC) Team, the man was charged with seven offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police require support from the public to help tackle community problems throughout our borough, therefore we urge members of the public with information relating to any criminal activity to contact us via our website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101.

“You can also report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111.”