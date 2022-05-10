Police arrest suspects within 30 minutes after balaclava-clad men stage robbery at a Rugby petrol station

File image.

At 7am on Sunday, May 8, two men wearing balaclavas reportedly staged a robbery at a petrol station on Hillmorton Road, stealing cash and cigarettes.

Police arrived on scene and the officers’ enquiries at the petrol station saw them make their way to a nearby house and arrest two men on suspicion of robbery within half an hour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men, aged 32 and 35, were later bailed while officers continue their enquiries.

Police are now asking for anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.