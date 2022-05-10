Police arrest suspects within 30 minutes after balaclava-clad men stage robbery at a Rugby petrol station

At 7am on Sunday, May 8, two men wearing balaclavas reportedly staged a robbery at a petrol station on Hillmorton Road, stealing cash and cigarettes.
Police arrived on scene and the officers’ enquiries at the petrol station saw them make their way to a nearby house and arrest two men on suspicion of robbery within half an hour.
The men, aged 32 and 35, were later bailed while officers continue their enquiries.
Police are now asking for anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 71 of 8 May 2022. “Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”